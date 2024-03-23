14,400 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

