1,332 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

LLY opened at $770.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $720.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

