13,260 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. 2,040,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

