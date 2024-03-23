12,627 Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.13% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. 163,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,926. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $310.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

