11,408 Shares in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971,760 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 341,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 597,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147,844 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $644.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

