Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.