Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $23,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,434,000 after buying an additional 151,854 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $332,765.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $332,765.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,075 shares of company stock worth $4,534,500. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

