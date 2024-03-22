Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 876,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of -0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $332,765.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $332,765.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,500. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.