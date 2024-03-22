Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after purchasing an additional 291,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.28. 531,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

