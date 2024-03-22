ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Up to $19.51

Shares of ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $20.07. ZKH Group shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 2,070 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ZKH Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company.
ZKH Group Stock Down 6.5 %
ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.
ZKH Group Company Profile
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
