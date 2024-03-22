ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) COO Sells $32,376.96 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXGet Free Report) COO Kevin T. Reardon sold 28,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $32,376.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 638,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZFOX stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ZeroFox by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZeroFox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,719,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Monday, February 12th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

