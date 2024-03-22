Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 4.5%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 85,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 850,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $972.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

