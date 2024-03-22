Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.40. Zai Lab shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 120,122 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,287 shares of company stock valued at $776,112. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 58.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

See Also

