Zacks Research Comments on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 61,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

