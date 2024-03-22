Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 2.1 %

APAM opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 160,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

