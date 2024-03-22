Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 7,067 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $136.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

