Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 42.38%. Yiren Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of YRD stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $476.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 868,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

