YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

YANGAROO Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.14.

YANGAROO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YANGAROO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YANGAROO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.