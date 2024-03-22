YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
YANGAROO Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.14.
YANGAROO Company Profile
YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.
