XYO Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, XYO has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $135.55 million and $1.81 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006897 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00015558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,650.30 or 1.00089292 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010797 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.98 or 0.00155643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01062356 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,132,162.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.