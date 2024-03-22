Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

