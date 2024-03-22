Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
