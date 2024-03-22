X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 11,214,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,171. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $243.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751,694 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,934,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 15,960,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

