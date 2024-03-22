Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.70. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,862,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $989,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,251 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $357,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

