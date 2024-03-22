Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

WS opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38. Worthington Steel has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles M. Chiappone purchased 1,850 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WS

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.