Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 1.0 %

WS stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Worthington Steel has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Charles M. Chiappone purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $113,286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $11,187,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $5,291,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,773,000.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

