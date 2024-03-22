Worldcoin (WLD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.27 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $8.13 or 0.00012792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $359.38 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,736,904 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 155,489,198.5605688 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 7.94714594 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $294,538,535.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

