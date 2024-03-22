WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.62

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.62 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 161451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

