Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,881,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,461,286 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $5.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIT. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.82.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Wipro
Wipro Stock Performance
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,517,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,721,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,079 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wipro by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Read More
