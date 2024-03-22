William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for J.Jill in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get J.Jill alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

J.Jill Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $311.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 142,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.