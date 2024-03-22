William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.49 per share.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $478.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $300.78 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $464.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

