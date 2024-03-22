Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. 15,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,969. Willdan Group has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Willdan Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

