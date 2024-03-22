Whittier Trust Co. Sells 23,514 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

