Whittier Trust Co. Sells 19,290 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

