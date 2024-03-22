Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 850 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $72.89.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

