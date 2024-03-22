Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 17,216 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after acquiring an additional 826,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

