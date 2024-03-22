Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $418.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.34 and a 200 day moving average of $366.62. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

