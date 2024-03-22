Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

