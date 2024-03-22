Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

