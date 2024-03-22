WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 50% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $23.74 million and approximately $178,232.35 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

