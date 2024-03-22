WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,214.56

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and $120,214.56 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00130381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009485 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.