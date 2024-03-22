Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
