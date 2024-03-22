Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $8.98.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
