Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.6 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

WPM opened at $45.40 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,110,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,589,000 after acquiring an additional 112,178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,989,000 after acquiring an additional 294,488 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

