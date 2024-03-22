Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,156,052.80 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

WPM traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$61.39. The company had a trading volume of 213,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,784. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$71.39. The stock has a market cap of C$27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5873812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bankshares lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

