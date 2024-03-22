Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. 1,214,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,553. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,437,000 after acquiring an additional 888,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

