Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declares Dividend of $0.54

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $19.21 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
