Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

