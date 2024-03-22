Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $93.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.73.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 381.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

