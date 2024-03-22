Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $35.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 587,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $746.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.46. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 552.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,167.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,490 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

