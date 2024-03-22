Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) in the last few weeks:

3/20/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $204.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $131.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/29/2024 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $124.10 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,705,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,106,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

