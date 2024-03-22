Wedbush Weighs in on NIKE, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

